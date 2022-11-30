Roskilde 2023: Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and More in The Headlines

The Roskilde Festival has announced the first wave of performers for its 2023 release, including Blur, Queens Of The Stone Age and Christine And The Queens.

The non-profit Danish event is due to return for an “eight-day exploration of music, art, activism and community” from June 24 to July 1 next year. Tickets can be purchased here.

Today (November 30), the organizers confirmed that Blur will headline Roskilde 20 years after the band’s last performance at the festival.

Queens Of The Stone Age will also top the list in the 23rd and are going to present material from their upcoming new album.

Meanwhile, Christine And The Queens will present a “flawlessly staged” show under their new pseudonym “Redcar”. In addition, Burna Boy is lining up for the remaining top slot.

Other artists in the line-up at the moment include Rina Sawayama, Alice Glass, Denzel Curry, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, 070 Shake and Hudson Mohawke.

Earlier this month, frontman Damon Albarn said that he met the expectations of fans regarding the long-awaited concerts.