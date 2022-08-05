Rosie O’Donnell’s reaction to Daughter Vivien’s Statement that She Didn’t Have a “normal” Upbringing

Her side of the story! Rosie O’Donnell responded after her daughter Vivienne criticized her parenting style on social media.

The biggest musical night! Take a look back at the Grammy Hosts through the years

“Vee—Vee, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” I was doing normal things,” the 60—year-old comedian joked in a TikTok video posted on Thursday, August 4. “I’m normal. I’m perfectly normal. Damn, Viv! I’ll tell you a few secrets about you.”

@rosie

I am responding to @user1067987344110

♬ original sound – Rosie ODonnell

Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old posted her own TikTok about how she is amused by messages praising her mom for keeping a “normal” life while being very famous. “No offense, Mom,” the teenager said. “No. It never happened. She just didn’t tell us anything.”

Vivien further claimed that her mother would simply assume that her children already knew certain things about life or that they knew family friends they had never met before. “As soon as I found out [things], she would say: “Vivi, come on, you know that. Like, you know that,” she recalls. “She’s done so much for me and I’m so incredibly, incredibly grateful to her, but one thing she hasn’t done is fine.”

In her written signature, she added: “Interesting, but not normal.”

The Celebrity Detox author shares Vivienne and three other children—Parker, 27, Chelsea, 24, and Blake, 22—with ex-wife Kelly Carpenter. The Daytime Emmy winner also shares 9-year-old Dakota with Michelle Rounds, who died in 2017.

Kristen Wiig, Catherine O’Hara and other funniest women in Hollywood

Earlier this week, Vivien posted another TikTok video about how “this beautiful woman” will “always come” to family events. “I’ve always said, ‘Yes, this is Mo. She came with her children,” the young man recalls. “So yes, this beautiful Lady Mo always came to our house and to all our birthday parties and brought her children for little games and stuff. And I just never had the slightest idea who the hell she was.”

After years of dating Mo, Vivien remembered watching TV with O’Donnell and seeing Mo accept the award. “And I’m like, ‘Wait, Mo is Madonna?'” she said. “Connecting the dots. …Then I finally realized that all these years it was Madonna.”

Celebrity Best Friends: Hollywood’s Closest Friends

Spy actress Harriet and 63-year-old Vogue singer have been friends since the early 1990s, when they met on the set of the movie “Their Own League”. The Grammy winner appeared on her friend’s talk show, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, many times throughout its run from 1996 to 2002, and over the years the duo have celebrated many family holidays together.

During a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen, O’Donnell joked that she doesn’t have dinner with the Dick Tracy star more often because she eats too late at night. “Like 10 o’clock,” the author of “Find Me” joked. “Sometimes she says: “Why don’t you ever come to dinner?” Because I was asleep then!”