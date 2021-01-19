Rosé, the saddest moment she lived before debuting on BLACKPINK

The path of a K-pop idol is not easy, discover one of the stories that have marked Rosé’s life and career.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé went through a very difficult episode in order to fulfill her dreams, discover what was the saddest moment of her career.

The YG K-pop group is a couple of weeks away from presenting their online concert, they are also preparing the solos of Rosé and Lisa, as well as the drama “Snopwdrop” starring Jisoo , although today they enjoy great fame, the girls had to make sacrifices to be idols.

The story of a K-pop idol is never easy, there have always been sad episodes that are part of their career, but that helped them to strengthen and face their fears, criticism and themselves, so today they are an example for their fans. . Rosé is no exception and shared with BLINK and her companionsthe saddest moment he ever lived.

Being a trainee implies developing your skills, waiting for an opportunity to debut, because passing the auditions does not guarantee that you will be in the plans of the new group that they will launch, they can happen from months to years, but when you are a foreigner, things are more difficult, no just because of the language, but because you leave your life behind.

THE SADEST MOMENT ROSÉ LIVED

During one of BLACKPINK’s reality shows , the girls remembered their days as a trainee and Rosé couldn’t help but be moved by the memories from earlier. They are all very young, but when they were recruited they were even younger.

The idol has been very close to her family, the native of New Zealand and raised in Australia, traveled to South Korea to fulfill her dream as a singer, she has always been attached to her family, so it was difficult to say goodbye.

Rosé es una chica muy fuerte, fue a Corea para cumplir su sueño, dejo atrás a su familia para ser la modelo a seguir de muchas personas, a pesar de la fama que está teniendo sigue siendo noble, amable, y linda, Rosé sigue siendo la misma y Blink la defenderá de todo#OurLoveROSE pic.twitter.com/ELttEbAMSg — Maga, en intento de hiatus ♡ (@JIS00FAIRY) October 21, 2020

Although she knew about the sacrifices, reality hit her hard when her parents had to leave her in the trainees’ bedroom, she could not believe that she was not going to be with them, she was surprised when they told her that they had to go home.

The idol explains that it was very hard because she was very young at the time and never thought about parting with them, the anecdote made her cry again, but her classmates comforted her and told her that now everything was fine.

Despite the difficult times, Rosé has become one of the most famous idols in the industry and is now ready to make her solo debut.