Rosé shows the girl power of the music world in a playlist

BLACKPINK singer collaborated with a playlist that recognizes female talent on Women’s Day. Rosé shares a collection of music full of emotions and great performers, knows who were the stars chosen by the girl group’s vocalist.

The Women ‘s Day is near and nothing better than to use this date to show the great strength that female artists have within the world of music. Rosé teamed up with Apple Music to create an incredible playlist that will fill you with girl power.

In honor of the month of March, Apple Music collaborated with visionary women who are part of the music industry to choose those inspiring pieces that should not be missing in a music collection, so Rosé included several BLACKPINK songs and the lead single in her playlist. from Jennie .

The idol explained that while there are some sad and emotional songs in her selection, she also made sure to include melodies that are perfect for dancing and portraying the good vibes.

THE ARTISTS CHOSEN BY ROSÉ FOR HER PLAYLIST

Inspirational performers selected by the Rosé include Amy Winehouse, Jorja Smith, Nina Simone, Mariah Carey, Destiny’s Child and Rihanna. But in addition to the multiple songs by female artists, the idol also included some male singers who are an inspiration to her.