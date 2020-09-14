Rose Shows Her Shoulders In ‘W Korea’ Magazine

BLACKPINK’s Rose indulged fans with luxurious visuals in a recent photo shoot for ‘W Korea’ magazine.

On Monday (14/09), W Korea, through his Instagram account, uploaded several photos of Rose BLACKPINK who became a model for the October issue of ‘W Korea’ magazine.

In the photos, Rose looks so charming and luxurious with a black dress that shows off her sexy shoulders.

Besides that, the singer of “How You Like That” also gave off a cool charm with her white hair and a snow-white background.

BLACKPINK itself is preparing for a comeback by releasing a full album on October 2.



