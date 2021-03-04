Rosé reveals title teaser for On The Ground, her new song

The BLACKPINK singer’s long-awaited solo debut is closer than ever, the idol’s agency revealed a new teaser for ‘R’.

‘On The Ground’ will be BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s first solo track, the K-pop idol shared the first promo image for her album ‘R’.

The debut solo Rosé caused great expectation among fans BLACKPINK has long speculated about her record material and is now a real project that is about to be released.

At the beginning of 2021, BLACKPINK presented the virtual concert ‘THE SHOW’, the main vocalist of the band gave a spoiler to the attendees of her first solo single and moved them by her great talent and performance.

On March 4, YG Entertainment’s official social media released the title poster for ‘ On The Ground ‘, the title track for ‘ R ‘, her solo album . We tell you all the details below.

ROSÉ’S ALBUM R RECORDS, WHEN DOES ‘ON THE GROUND’ TRAIN?

In the title poster of ‘ On The Ground’, Rosé appeared with silver hair, shiny jewelry, a look that perfectly combined with the concept of the image and the letters made a contrast in yellow.

Through the BLACKPINK member’s Instagram account , she sent a message to BLINK, thanked them for the time they waited patiently for the new album, and assured that she can’t wait for them to hear the song:

My first single ‘ On The Ground ‘ will finally be out on March 12

On online platforms, fans created the hashtag # OnTheGroundIn7Days where they started the countdown and shared messages of support for Rosé , ‘ R’ and ‘ On The Ground’.

The BLACKPINK girls also showed their support and affection for Rosé , in their Instastories they shared the new teaser for ‘ On The Ground’ .

It turned out that Rosé’s album registered more than 50 thousand pre-orders, ‘ R ‘ is the first album by a solo artist to reach this number of copies sold before releasing it. As a background, BLACKPINK’s ‘ THE ALBUM ‘ sold 36,000 pre-orders in less than 8 hours. OMG!