Rosé is Yves Saint Laurent’s new beauty ambassador

Rosé started the year with a new ad campaign on her career as a Yves Saint Laurent beauty model.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé dazzles with her beauty as the newest beauty line ambassador for luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent and succeeds as a fashion icon.

YG’s girl group kicked off 2021 with new projects on the horizon. The members are preparing for their first online concert at the end of the month, Jisoo continues with the recordings of her drama “Snowdrop” ; Lisa and Rosé are also preparing to make their solo debut and extend their careers in the fashion and beauty industry.

Through social networks, the new campaign starring BLACKPINK’s Rosé was announced asambassador of the brand Yves Saint Laurent for beauty line , the idol will be the face of the firm in the field of makeup and revealed the first photo shoot where they posed with black leather top that stole sighs BLINK. Rosé’s

name became a trend thanks to the #ROSÉforYSLBeauty hahstag with which they shared various messages of support and congratulations for the group member, as this is the second campaign that she has starred in for them. The girls of BLACPINK are not only among the most popular in K-pop, they are also references of fashion and beauty.

ROSÉ IS THE NEW MUSE OF YSL BEAUTY

After fulfilling her role as a model for the Yves Saint Laurent collections, Rosé will show her poise for the beauty line . In the series of photos that were revealed, the idol poses with one of the luxury make-ups dressed in a black top, shorts and jacket, a tone that highlights her pale skin.

Rosé was described as “Human Yves Saint Laurent” and her style is considered dark, her strong points are her deep eyes and blonde hair. BLINK is excited about this new project, as each of them has triumphed in the world of fashion and beauty with important firms that made them their muses.

Thiscampaign will serve as a boost and promotion for Rosé’s debut solo, there is no release date yet, but it was reported that she will record the MV for her song in mid-January.

One of the trips she experienced and people she met through fashion was singer Halsey, who shared some New Year’s photos to remember her encounter with Rosé.



