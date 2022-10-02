Rose from BLACKPINK dines with Hailey Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoe Kravitz and others in Paris

Rose from BLACKPINK enjoyed a stellar meal in Paris during this year’s Fashion Week!

On October 2, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello shared a photo on Instagram Stories of him having lunch with Rose and several other celebrities at a special event of the Sushi Park brand during Paris Fashion Week. (From September 28 to October 7, the Los Angeles Sushi Park restaurant is temporarily located in Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite store in Paris.)

On Vaccarello’s dining table at this event were Rose, Haley Bieber, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Zoey Kravitz and Anya Rubik — and he marked them all with a heart in his post.

Later, after Rosa posted his photo in her Instagram story, the designer also posted her repost.

Rose, who is a global ambassador for Saint Laurent, also sat in the front row at the brand’s spring show earlier this week.