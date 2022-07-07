Rose Byrne refuses to help in the 2nd physical season [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant can exclusively present an excerpt from the episode of the 2nd season of the TV series “Physical” this week called “Is it not enough for you?”, which will premiere on July 8 on Apple TV+. During the season, the main character of the series, Sheila (Rose Byrne), came face to face with her health problems -to some extent-and paved her way to create her own lifestyle brand, despite the fact that her company held her back.

Unfortunately, her affair with Mormon businessman John Brim (Paul Sparks) returns to bite her big: former aerobics partner Bunny (Della Saba) and her boyfriend Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci) blackmail her with a tape that captures their date at the mall last season. To top it all off, Physical is not going to let Sheila go when it comes to her eating disorder, as it is clear that this is a long-standing problem for the fitness guru.

It is with this theme that the exclusive clip of Screen Rant from the 6th episode of the 2nd season of the TV series “Physical” begins. Sheila’s husband, Danny (Rory Scovel), argues with her about her overeating, although he insists that he does not blame her for it. anything. However, Sheila can’t help but feel attacked, even though he promises he’s just looking for a way to offer her support. Watch the full clip provided by Apple TV+ below:

When it seems that Danny can make some progress, he mentions the word “band” and annoys his wife again. Not letting him finish, Sheila instead tries to throw him off the scent by stating how wrong he is in the whole situation. He utters words of love and care that may surprise viewers who have witnessed their toxic marriage deteriorate over the course of two seasons, just like Sheila herself. Whether Danny’s attempts to support his wife will be too late remains to be seen when the new episode premieres on Friday.

“Physical” was created by Annie Weissman, who is also the executive producer of the series. The film “Not Enough” was directed by fellow executive producer Stephanie Laing, who has shot most of the episodes so far, and the script was written by Jackie Lee, a newcomer to black comedy. There are 10 episodes in the second season, which will be released weekly on Apple TV+.

Check out our interviews with the stars of the series Rose Byrne and Gyorgy Friel and Rory Skovel, as well as with showrunner Annie Weisman.