Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen to shoot TV series Apple TV

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, who have worked together in other audiovisual productions, will produce and star in the Platonic series for streaming from Apple TV +. The comedy project will initially have ten episodes and will explore the unfolding of a platonic friendship.

In the plot, Byrne and Rogen play two ex-best friends from their teenage years who try to reconcile when they are adults. However, all of this happens at the same time that they also want to understand what separated them in the past.

The synopsis also states that as the friendship of the two becomes more intense, it ends up destabilizing some issues in their current life and also makes them reevaluate all of their choices that led them to that moment.

Other members of the production of the film Neighbors (Bad Neighbors, in the original) will participate in the series. This is the case of Nick Stoller, who will direct the episodes and script with Francesca Delbanco. Conor Welch will also be one of the executive producers alongside the aforementioned duo.

Platonic will be another of the comedies being invested by Apple’s streaming service. In addition to it, the public will get to know Physical, The Afterparty, Schmigadoon! and Mr. Corman, by Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Among the renewed series on the platform are Dickinson, Ted Lasso and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.

There is no set release date yet, but the series is likely to debut only next year. Until then, we can only wait for news involving this project that seems to be so interesting.



