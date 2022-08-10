Rosario Dawson says “I love you” to writer Nnamdi Okafor — reaction of former Cory Booker

A new man in her life? Rosario Dawson seems to have left Nnamdi Okafor, and her ex-boyfriend Cory Booker has already expressed his approval for the new couple.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 9 to show a brief moment between her and the poet. During the clip, Dawson and Okafor make faces at the camera while riding in the back seat of a golf cart.

“I love you baby,” the Nigerian—born Marvel star says before she replies, “I love you too.”

Kristen Ritter, who played Jessica Jones in the Marvel universe, left a few emoticons in the form of hearts in the comments section. American Gods graduate Orlando Jones also left a positive review about the charming video.

Dawson’s ex-boyfriend, for his part, “liked” the upload on social networks amid rumors of a relationship. The 53-year-old senator from New Jersey was first linked to the Luke Cage graduate in December 2018, when they were spotted holding hands while watching a play in New York.

Three months later, Dawson confirmed that she was in a relationship with a politician. “He’s a wonderful person,” she told TMZ in March 2019. — It’s good to spend time together when there is an opportunity. We are very busy.”

At the time, Booker talked about how his bond with Dawson initially blossomed. “I had trouble asking for her phone number,” he told The Washington Post in October 2019 about meeting the New York native at a fundraiser before they got in touch again later. “I think I said something very stupid, for example: “How would I contact you?” And she mercifully said something like, “Oh, do you need my phone number?” And I thought inside, “Damn, yes!’”

The Daredevil graduate, for her part, gave a candid look at how the duo approaches long-distance relationships.

“He sends me all kinds of things. I mean, it’s kind of like old stuff that he only finds on Spotify or something,” she told Us Weekly exclusively about getting “romantic” notes. “It’s interesting because he sends a poem with everyone, because sometimes I don’t necessarily know why [he sent this song]. But it’s what’s on his mind, or something that’s going on, or the place we occupy in a relationship. So, as a rule, it’s pretty personal.”

In February 2022, Us confirmed that Dawson and Booker had broken up after more than two years of relationship.