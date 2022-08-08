Rosario Dawson returns to the Marvel rumors she skipped, but is that the wrong direction?

Marvel actors have to be careful every time they speak. Especially when it happens on the stage of a geek event, where a forest fire caused by fresh rumors about Marvel is ready to flare up unhindered in the hope that the facts can be confirmed later. This is what happened over the weekend when Rosario Dawson, speaking at C2E2 in Chicago, told the audience that she had heard that Jon Bernthal had confirmed his return to his menacing role as the Punisher in Marvel (instead of the character retiring)… just now, contact social networks and explain that she was fed false information, and this announcement may not be true.

I can’t be trusted…!Getting information from fans during autographs is apparently questionable.Bad.I’m excited.Confirmation is the key moment when you are told what you want to hear… August 8, 2022

This is what Rosario Dawson tweeted after her “confirmation” regarding Jon Bernthal’s return to the role of the Punisher happily spread across the pop-cultural corner of the Internet. Of course, Dawson seemed confident when she said that “The Punisher is happening again.” And she framed it as part of a discussion about her desire to participate in a potential project, because “The Punisher” was the only Marvel-Netflix series in which Dawson’s character, Claire Temple, did not appear. Actress Ashoka sent positive emotions, hoping that Temple would get a role in the show.

Only the show may not take place, according to Dawson’s latest tweet. Or Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige contacted Dawson and urged her to retract her comments so that news about the future of Frank Castle (who may be played by Jon Bernthal again) could be announced at D23 in September, as part of the confirmation of the Sixth Phase of Marvel.

Fans were ready to believe the potential news that Jon Bernthal’s Punisher could appear again, this time as part of the MCU, because his Daredevil universe colleagues are finding their way into the ongoing Marvel Studios series… apparently supporting their casting decisions. Charlie Cox played lawyer Matt Murdock in the movie “Spider-Man: No Home” and is going to return the Daredevil to the TV series “The Hulk Woman”. Meanwhile, Vincent D’Onofrio played Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” and is expected to join Cox in “Echo.” Finally, Kevin Feige has confirmed that the 18-episode “Daredevil” series, dedicated to the “Born Again” storyline, will appear on Disney+ as part of Phase 5. The return of the Punisher Bernthal for this makes all the sense in the world.

So, we linger in the zone of uncertainty. It’s possible that Marvel may be ready to bring back Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, there are countless other characters ready to attract attention. We’re going to meet RiRi Williams (Dominic Thorne), also known as Ironheart, in the November issue of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She will have her own show on Disney+. Mahershala Ali will finally start filming the movie “Blade”, which will be released in 2023. And Phase 6 will include the Fantastic Four, the Battle of the Secret Wars and the evolution of Kang the Conqueror. So there’s a LOT going on in the Marvel universe, and Castle may have to wait. Unless Dawson has figured something out and is keeping secrets for a while.