Rosario Dawson confessed what we suspected about taking on her role as Ahsoka in Star Wars

The star of the upcoming Ahsoka series, Rosario Dawson, described what the first offer she received to play the character was like and how little came of it. In an interview with an entertainment magazine, the actress detailed how her experience was from the beginning with this Star Wars character, who will now have her own show.

Dawson commented on the fact that her first appearance as Ahsoka Tano was not accompanied by any attached contract. “When they were first talking about this potential of Ahsoka appearing in the second season of Mando, it was like you were interested in it and you hated it at the same time and you didn’t want to do anything ever again, we’re not going to hire you”; she commented.

For the 43-year-old actress, it’s a very exciting adventure to take on the legacy of the now-iconic Jedi. “I’m building on years of work by a lot of other people,” she said. “What Ashley Eckstein did in growing this character from when she was a teenager has given me a tremendous amount of work to look at and build on, which is very unusual.”

He continued: “I have the opportunity to be part of a universe, a team and a world that, even as I get older, I could still participate in. That’s huge. You know what I mean? To have that longevity with something, In my industry, that’s not particularly heard. It makes me feel very grateful.”

Every step she takes within the Star Wars universe is a tremendous opportunity for this actress who is just beginning her journey in this galactic family. Fans have high expectations for this character and how she will engage with the rest of the stories. Dawson has expressed a great desire to learn and to leave everything of himself on the set to create a link with the fandom.

Ahsoka Tano’s character appeared in the 2008 animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, as the Jedi Padawan to the incredible Anakin Skywalker. She then took on a central role in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Originally voiced by Ashley Eckstein, the character has been portrayed by Dawson in every live-action appearance in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. The spin-off does not yet have a release date but it is expected to be ready in 2023.

Rosario Dawson debuted as Ahsoka Tano specifically in season 2, episode 5 of The Mandalorian and she also made her appearance in episode 6 of The Book of Boba Fett. In 2020 it was announced that Ahsoka would be getting her own live-action series and the series reportedly began filming in April 2022. Alongside Dawson she will be joined in Ahsoka by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who has been cast in a currently unseen role. revealed. The news was confirmed by Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, who is also Winstead’s husband, Ewan McGregor.

“My partner, Mary, is doing that Star Wars series with Rosario and it’s about to start.” She continued, “Our little boy was born into this huge Star Wars family. Either he’s going to accept it or he’s really going to go the other way. I don’t know. Maybe he’s a Trekkie!”