Rory McIlroy’s Comment about Nick Faldo Going Viral

Rory McIlroy completely destroyed Nick Faldo during Saturday’s broadcast of the Memorial Tournament.

During the game, Colt Nost asked McIlroy to say something insulting to Nick Faldo.

McIlroy’s reaction was excellent.

Knost: “Say something really offensive about Nick [Faldo].”

McIlroy: “I don’t need it, everyone else does it.”

Well played, Rory.

This definitely made Nosta laugh.

Faldo shamefully ruined McIlroy’s incredible bunker shot at the Masters. For this, he was crushed on social networks.

Faldo later joined Dan Patrick to explain his mistake.

“I know it was a rookie mistake, but I was sitting right there when it happened and it was just over the edge,” Faldo said. “So Jim talks to me and asks me a question. When you hear the roar of the visitors, the crowd goes crazy, you can’t go back and say, ‘Let’s see Rory live in the bunker at 18,’ because you know it’s on tape right now.”

Let’s take a look.

It doesn’t look like McIlroy has any grudges against Faldo. He’s going to let the rest of the golf world keep criticizing him for making a mistake.

McIlroy is currently five under at the Memorial Tournament.