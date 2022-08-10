Rory McIlroy uses One Word to Describe LIV Golf – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

David Cannon / Getty Images

Ever since LIV Golf became a member of the PGA Tour, golf superstar Rory McIlroy has been emphasizing his opposition to the Saudi-backed series.

The PGA Tour has suspended any player who decides to switch to LIV Golf, and McIlroy believes that should remain the case.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in California rejected a temporary restraining order that would have allowed three former PGA Tour golfers— Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford—to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

McIlroy was pleased with the decision, calling LIV Golf “secondary.”

“From my point of view, common sense prevailed, and I thought it was the right decision,” McIlroy said in an interview with Bob Harig of Morning Read. “Now that it’s happened, I think it just allows us to focus on the important things, namely golf. We can all move forward and not deal with this secondary for the next few weeks, which is nice.”

The 33-year-old Irishman criticized the players who sued the tour they once called home.

“Guys will make their own decisions that they think will be the best for them, and that’s totally fine,” McIlroy said. “Again, I don’t offend anyone for going to play LIV or getting guaranteed money. If this is your prerogative and what you want to do, it’s perfectly fine. the fact that they want to try to come back here without any consequences, and anyone who has read the PGA Tour guide or followed the rules and regulations would feel very unfair to them.”

It looks like McIlroy will continue to act as a representative for PGA Tour players as he continues his battle with LIV Golf.