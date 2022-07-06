Rory McIlroy seems to have changed his attitude towards golfers LIV – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Initially, Rory McIlroy was one of the most outspoken members of the PGA when it came to players participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

Many of the world’s best players eventually moved to LIV after receiving lucrative contract offers from the upstart league. Now McIlroy seems to be changing his tune a bit. To say that “peace talks” should take place.

“This is unfortunate. It’s dirty. I wish it wasn’t so dirty,” said the four—time winner. “Looking back, there were probably some steps missed that wouldn’t have made it so messy. There’s so much talk about where the money comes from in Saudi Arabia and everything else. They sponsor so many other things. They are everywhere in sports.”

“It’s going to work out in the end,” McIlroy continued.

“The Aramco Women’s Golf Series has actually been really good for women’s golf in terms of big prize pools and everything else. I understand that people doubt things, but at the same time, if these people are serious about investing billions of dollars in golf, I think ultimately it’s a good thing, but it has to be done right.”

Just yesterday, Rory was pretty firm in his opinion that LIV players should not be allowed back. Telling reporters:

I think at this stage, if you go and play in another round, then go and play in another round. Basically, you leave all your peers behind to make more money, and that’s fine. But just go there. Don’t try to come back and play here again. This whole “having your own pie and eating it” thing is what [stems from] the dissatisfaction of the members of the [PGA and DP World Tour].

The 33-year-old claims that removing defectors from LIV was the right move, but McIlroy believes more dialogue is needed.