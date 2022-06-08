Rory McIlroy made a harsh comment about the LIV Golf series: fan reaction

Several famous golfers were attracted to participate in the LIV Tour by huge contracts and record tournament prize funds.

Ahead of this week’s RBC Canadian Open, PGA Tour superstar Rory McIlroy warned his colleagues.

“Any decision you make in your life solely because of money usually doesn’t turn out to be the right one,” he said. “I’ve had this before, a couple of times in my life.”

The golf world reacted to this statement on Twitter.

“More guys like Rory, please,” one fan wrote.

“I didn’t like Rory before. I’ve been loving Rory lately. I need him to give me advice!” another added.

Golf superstars Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau were reportedly paid more than $100 million to participate in the Saudi-backed LIV Tour. Each regular season tournament will have a purse of $25 million.

McIlroy suggested last week that this week’s LIV tournament opener at the Centurion Club is not “the right tournament.” He said there was nothing to “jump up and down” on the tournament field, according to The Guardian.

LIV commissioner Greg Norman recently said McIlroy is one of the golfers who have been “brainwashed” against the breakaway tour.

McIlroy will take part in the PGA Tour Canadian Open tournament at St. George’s Golf Club on Thursday. The opening of the LIV Tour in London will begin on the same day.