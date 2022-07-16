Rory McIlroy has just completed his third round at the Open: here is his result

Open Championship fan favorite Rory McIlroy has just finished his third round at St. Andrews, sharing first place with 24-year-old Norwegian Viktor Hovland.

The 33-year-old Irishman finished his day with an impressive 6-66, giving him an overall score of 16-under for 54 holes on the Old Course.

McIlroy’s first and only bogey of the day came on the 17th hole. He finished the day with five birdies, 11 doubles, one bogey and an incredible eagle on the 10th hole.

Holding a tie for the under-16 championship lead, McIlroy is in a great position to break an eight-year long drought on Sunday. His first and only victory in the open championship came at the Royal Liverpool Golf Course in 2014.

McIlroy has been throwing in the 60s so far in every round, scoring 66-68-66. All eyes at St Andrews will be on the four-time champion as he looks to continue this streak in his final round on Sunday.

McIlroy and Hovland are currently four shots ahead of the next scorers Cam Smith and Cameron Young under the age of 12.