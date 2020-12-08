Ronnie Raymond, Firestorm, had to die on the drama.

Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) and Martin Stein (Victor Garber) were at S.T.A.R. Labs at The Flash. Ronnie as lead structural engineer on the Particle Accelerator project and Stein as professor working on the F.I.R.E.S.T.O.R.M.

They would merge when they acted as Firestorm in battle. With so much time spent on the character, it was strange to see Ronnie get killed at the end of The Flash season 1.

One big reason for that was the creation of Legends of Tomorrow, which took C-list characters from other DCTV shows like The Flash and put them on a time-traveling spaceship.

Firestorm from The Flash was going to be one of those characters, but Amell had conflicting projects and couldn’t commit to being in Legends of Tomorrow. So after Ronnie’s death Jax (Franz Drameh) was recruited to take on the mantle of Firestorm.

Ronnie’s legacy continues to affect the characters in both The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Stein treated Jax with care but also overprotective, not wanting the young man to face the same fate as Ronnie.

The loss of her husband in The Flash also caused Caitlin to temporarily seek work in a different lab and triggered many dark emotions that partly influenced her eventual Killer Frost alter ego.

With the exception of an appearance as the evil Deathstorm in the first Earth-2 adventure in The Flash, Amell’s character has only been mentioned in passing and has almost no involvement.

Unfortunately, in a universe full of alternate realities and time travel, such as The Flash, her character has never had the privilege of being resurrected, something that is very curious for fans.



