Ronnie James is “Haunted” By 5 College Basketball Programs

Sierra Canyon’s Bronnie James is expected to sign his name in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Earlier this week, a report by Joe Vardan of The Athletic said a gap year spent in the Australian NBL was on the table. However, the latest ESPN report says he will play in college instead.

Here’s more from ESPN:

Although the hiring process is still relatively early, there is a strong feeling that he will choose the college path rather than G League Ignite or other development leagues. He is being pursued by organizations such as the University of California at Los Angeles, USC, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon, among others.

James is currently ranked 39th in the ESPN high school basketball rankings and 43rd overall in the 247Sports rankings.

Needless to say, he is expected to be a valuable recruit for many college basketball programs.