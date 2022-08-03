Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely and Fined After Attacking WWE SummerSlam Tournament Official

Outside the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after attacking a WWE representative at SummerSlam.

According to WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial arts fighter lost the women’s title fight to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In the video from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the arm and turned him over. over my shoulder. As soon as Engler, 44, was on the floor, the Olympian pinned him to the ground to the applause of the crowd until another judge came up to stop the dispute.

An official WWE statement posted on the company’s website reads: “Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.” The wrestling corporation’s statement explains that the athlete’s actions were the result of her belief that the referee “missed Liv Morgan’s punch on the armbar when he counted the pin hit.”

After SummerSlam, Rousey took to social media to criticize WWE for favoritism. “Hey, @wwe, if you guys would stop tricking me by putting your golden girls on every major ppv [pay—per-view], it would be ooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo It would be great,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos of her and Morgan, 28.

Morgan, for her part, celebrated the victory despite the differences. “And I’M STILL BREAKING THE WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP,” she wrote on Instagram along with photos taken at the July event. “But the NEW coolest woman on the planet,” she continued, referring to the descriptor used for Rousey in the world of professional wrestling.

However, some do not believe that the New Jersey native’s victory lap was deserved. “Well, @YaOnlyLivvOnce won the championship by taking advantage of the situation and kept it by being a cowardly cheat. @RondaRousey deserves justice,” WWE broadcaster Greg Miller tweeted on Saturday. Rosie retweeted the post.

The two women previously met at the Money in the Bank event on July 2, where Morgan defeated the UFC graduate, earning her the title of Smackdown champion. Before their rematch, the relative newcomer told TMZ about his feelings for his competitor.

“Rhonda, I respect you. You’ve done so much for women in sports and for women in WWE,” she told the publication. “But I love this [belt] more than you, bitch. So this title is coming home with me.”

The former Riott Squad member added that she feels extra pressure to “represent the company” given her new title. “I’m the Smackdown women’s champion. There are many layers to this. It’s not just WWE superstar Liv Morgan anymore,” she said.