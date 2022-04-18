Ronaldo’s newborn son passed away

The couple of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez announced that their son from their newborn twins passed away, and their daughter was born healthy.

The world-famous Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United, one of the English Premier League teams, announced that one of his newborn twins passed away.

“You are our angel”

Making a joint statement with his life partner Georgina Rodriguez on his social media account, the 37-year-old football player said, “Unfortunately, we lost our newborn son. We are very sad. This is the greatest pain a mother and a father can go through. The birth of our daughter, albeit a little, gives us strength, hope and hope. It gives happiness… Our dear son, you are our angel. We will always love you.” used the phrases.