Ronaldinho Gaúcho Becomes Atari’s Cryptocurrency Poster Boy

Ronaldinho: Former soccer player Ronaldinho Gaúcho returned to advertising for Atari Token on his social networks, this Monday (28). By early June, he had already promoted the company’s digital currency behind the classic console, which was a big hit in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Atari Token is much more than video games. The price is low – buy your Atari Tokens now,” wrote the former athlete on his official Twitter profile. In the message, he refers to the Atari Chain, a website through which it is possible to buy the cryptocurrency developed by the American company.

Launched in October last year, the Atari Token (ATRI) operates on the Ethereum blockchain platform and emerged to facilitate product monetization in the entertainment industry. The currency is also used for payment of contracts between game studios and production companies, in addition to operating in transactions in the brand’s online games.

According to information from CoinMarketCap, ATRI is currently quoted at US$ 0.07, the equivalent of R$ 0.33, a 5.91% increase in relation to the last 24 hours, but a considerable drop compared to the last weeks . The coin’s record price was US$ 0.78, reached in early May, when Atari presented new developments in its project.

Complicated relationship with cryptocurrencies

The Atari token is not Gaucho’s first foray into the universe of cryptocurrencies. In 2019, he partnered with 18K, which launched a token associated with his image, but the business was the target of investigations on suspicion of fraud and financial pyramid, making the star become a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the organization’s victims.

In March of this year, another company that had the football player as a poster boy, LBLV, went through a similar problem. The company was the target of a mega-operation triggered by authorities in Paraíba, after being accused of financial pyramid using bitcoins.