Ronald Koeman’s Barcelona to fight for the title

Ronald Koeman left some clues about how he wants his Barcelona to be in the first game of the Barça preseason, played this Saturday at the Johan Cruyff stadium and which ended with a 3-1 local victory against Nàstic de Tarragona.

The highlight was the use of the 4-2-3-1 game system both in the first and second half in a set that during the last decades was characterized by the classic 4-3-3, but there were other relevant aspects that the Dutch coach put into practice. We analyze them below:

The 4-2-3-1: Koeman opted for this game system against Nàstic de Tarragona, which differs from 4-3-3 due to the use of two pivots in the center of the field and the location of a midfielder as Half Point.

Goodbye to Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal: the Dutch coach left two of the announced discards that are still in the club, Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, off the list. Thus, he made it clear that his intention remains firm, despite the fact that a way out of Barcelona has not yet been found for him.

The other discards: apart from Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, Koeman also left Rafinha, Wagué and Matheus Fernandes of the first team players out of the squad. A way out will be sought for the three. In principle, in the form of an assignment.

Confidence in Coutinho and Aleñà: Coutinho, back after his victorious transfer to Bayern Munich (he won the triplet), and Aleñà, back after his loan to Betis, played 45 minutes each in a sign that Koeman has them for this season. Especially with the Brazilian, who yesterday responded with a penalty goal and a good performance, showing a good understanding with his teammates in the attack zone.



