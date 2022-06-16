Ron Rivera shared encouraging information about Carlson Wentz

Washington Chiefs head coach Ron Rivera hopes his third year on the team will bring more than seven wins, now that Carson Wentz is at the helm.

So, how is the former Eagles and Colts quarterback doing in training camp with his new team? Judging by Rivera’s recent comments, not bad.

At his last press conference, Rivera praised Wentz for adapting to the team so quickly. He believes that Wentz looks comfortable and confident, and these traits extend to his teammates.

“I think the most important thing I’ve watched Carson is how he’s adjusted to us,” Rivera said via ProFootballTalk. “How he felt more and more comfortable around our guys, getting to know some of our guys, building relationships with some of our receivers, for the most part adopting our attacking scheme.

“Sometimes you really see confidence in what he’s doing very well, and you can see how that confidence spreads to everyone around him. So, probably the most important thing for me was to watch how he adapts and acclimatizes.”

Carson Wentz has been traded twice in the last two years due to unsatisfactory play. Last year, he returned to form with the Indianapolis Colts, reducing the number of interceptions by half, while improving almost all other indicators.

But Wentz’s failure in the last two games of the season cost the Colts a playoff berth. The following offseason, the Colts immediately traded Wentz to the Commanders.

The year 2022 will be a real test for Wentz, as he hopes to prove that he is still a Pro Bowl caliber player in the NFL.

It won’t be easy. But it looks like he’s on the right track.