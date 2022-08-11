Ron Rivera Reveals His QB Plan for the Preseason Opener

The Washington Chiefs may not have a quarterback disagreement, but head coach Ron Rivera still needs to balance how he’s going to use his quarterbacks in their upcoming first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday, Rivera announced his plan for three quarterbacks in the first game. As expected, Carson Wentz will start the game, and he will be given about 15-20 games with players in the starting lineup.

After Wentz finishes, veteran Taylor Heinicke will take over. Heinicke will play in the half and possibly in the third quarter.

Rookie quarterback Sam Howell will finish the game. He will work with third players and secondary prospects.

Last year, the Washington Commanders entered the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick in the starting lineup for the first week. But an injury in the very first game ended his season and ended up being his last NFL game.

After Taylor Heinicke struggled to lead the team, the Chiefs decided to go in a new direction, acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts and selecting Sam Howell from North Carolina.

Expectations from the “Commanders” in 2022 are not necessarily high. The rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles made the playoffs last year and have high-octane attacks that the Commanders’ defense will struggle for in its current state.

Which of Washington’s three quarterbacks are you waiting for the most?