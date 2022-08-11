Ron Rivera frankly confessed to the story of Carlson Wentz

There have been some disturbing reports from the Washington Commanders training camp about the game of newly acquired quarterback Carson Wentz.

The former No. 2 overall was heavily criticized for his inaccuracy in the 2022 preseason, which raises serious concerns among fans of the Washington team.

At the same time, Ron Rivera and the “Commander” coaching staff are not “too concerned” about this preseason struggle.

During his career, Wentz was heavily criticized for not living up to expectations – first in the Philadelphia Eagles, and then in the Indianapolis Colts.

“All the stories are unfair,” Rivera said during a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I mean, obviously he left every place for his own reasons. Good, great — these are their reasons. He’s here for our reason. He’s here because we want him to be here. He’s here because we see what he’s capable of, we see what he’s done. And based on what we are doing, we see an opportunity. And that’s why he’s here.

“And we’re very confident about what we’ve seen so far. The guys all assimilated with him. They rallied around him. And that’s a huge plus, because, again, based on what we’ve been through over the last couple of years—and maybe before I got here —trying to find a quarterback.”

The Commanders acquired Wentz in exchange for the Colts earlier this offseason. While the veteran QB isn’t exactly an elite QB option, Rivera is looking to maximize his potential in the upcoming season.

“Now we suddenly have an opportunity to find a guy — let’s do it,” Rivera said. “Let’s leave him alone. Let’s give him every chance of success. And that’s what we’re going to do.”