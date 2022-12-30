Famous director Ron Howard (“Mind Games”, “Apollo 13”) responded to fan requests about the continuation of his film “Star Wars: Solo: Star Wars: Stories”.

Released in 2018, the film told the origin story of Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and was largely considered a less successful part of the sci-fi franchise. It grossed $393 million with a budget of $275-300 million and received mixed reviews from critics. However, the post-credits scene teased the return of the main villain in the saga and seemed to create a sequel that has since stalled. The production company Lucasfilm has not announced another film, although fans continue to discuss it online.

Speaking to NME during his exclusive interview with Absolute Scenes, which you can watch in full above, director Solo Howard provided discouraging information about the proposed sequel.

“The only discussion I know about the continuation of ‘Solo’ at the moment comes from fans,” he said. “I don’t think that’s Lucasfilm’s priority as far as I understand.”

He added, “But there are some great characters, and the people at Lucasfilm love the fans and really listen, so I would never say never — but I’m not aware of any specific plans right now to expand the story or deal with it. a certain set of characters.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Howard talked about his long-term collaboration with actor Tom Hanks. The couple worked together on five films, including 1995’s Apollo 13, which won two Oscars.

“I was inspired by Tom Hanks in this movie,” Howard said. “What really impressed me was his absolute attention to detail and knowledge of lunar missions. His passion for it and his belief that we don’t need to embellish [the story]. We just had to show it, just bring it to life — and I really learned a lot from [his] commitment.

“This collaboration was explosive, and years later we worked together on The Da Vinci Code and other Dan Brown projects. I hope that the days of our cooperation are far from over, because he is just a great talent and an excellent employee.”

“Thirteen Lives,” Howard’s latest film, tells the true story of a 2018 mission to rescue twelve boys and their soccer coach from the flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave system in Thailand. It is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.