Ron Howard admires how Bryce Dallas Howard’s daughter is involved in “Business for the right reasons”: “She loves the process”

Bryce Dallas Howard and Ron Howard. Broadimage/Shutterstock

Ron Howard is a proud father. The Oscar winner admired his daughter, actress Bryce Dallas Howard, and joked that she didn’t need too much guidance when she was managing her own Hollywood career over the years.

Famous celebrity families

“She didn’t really need my help,” the 68—year-old director of Beautiful Mind exclusively told Us Weekly, laughing. “She follows my advice along with a handful of other people, including her husband Seth [Gable], her management team and so on. She’s thinking it over very much. So, you know, of course I add my five kopecks here and there, but I don’t think my comments were ever decisive. [Because] the age, I think she was 20 or 21, [is] when she really became a professional – first a year in the theater, and then in The Village. She always had a clear idea of how she could best contribute and what she hoped to gain from the business experience.”

The “Rocketman” actress chose her own path. Starting with “The Village” in 2004, she starred in “Spider-Man 3” as Gwen Stacy, “The Maid”, “50/50”, “Twilight. Saga: Dawn — Part 2”, and more recently — in the Jurassic World franchise with the “Dominion of Jurassic World”.

Family members of celebrities who worked together

Happy Days alumni and his wife Cheryl Howard are also parents to daughters Jocelyn and Paige and son Reed. Bryce, for her part, married Gabel, 40, in 2006, and they have a son, Theodore, 15, and a daughter, Beatrice, 10.

“I’ve always admired the fact that she does business for the right reasons,” the producer of “Under the Banner of Heaven” told us. “She loves the process. She loves people; she loves what she has to offer the audience. Of course, this is a career, but in fact we are not talking about more superficial things. It’s more about the more enduring factors that the time you put into something is the time you’ll never get back. And if you invest it well in the people you enjoy working with, then they are the building blocks of wonderful memories and a wonderful life.”

The children of celebrities who have dated the children of other stars

Bryce, for her part, spoke about the influence of her famous father on her life during an interview with Today in June 2020. “My dad used to take me to film sets all the time. I loved it. He inspired me. But we also played a lot of basketball at home,” she said at the time. “We were just walking and shooting a basket in the driveway. We’ve done this a million times. Whenever I think about it, it brings me warmth and happiness.”