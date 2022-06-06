Romeo Crennel Announces Retirement: NFS World – The Spun Reaction: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

After 50 years of coaching, Romeo Crennel decided to retire from the game on Monday.

In a statement released by Crennel, he looked back on his stellar career, thanking everyone who helped him realize his dream as he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

The NFL world reacted to Romeo Crennel’s news on social media.

“One of the best people ever to step onto the NFL sideline!!” tweeted Andre Knott.

“Enjoy retirement coach Krennel.”

“A legend in our sport,” commented Trevor Trout.

“Once a giant, always a giant. Enjoy retirement.”

“One of the best coaches ever to do this is baffling them,” Bobby Thompson said. “Congratulations on an amazing career.”

“Great coach, I had the pleasure of working with him for several years,” tweeted former Jets CEO Mike Tannanbaum. “He influenced many of us in different ways.”

“A true NFL legend,” Alex Barth explained. “He spent eight seasons in New England—as defensive line coach from 1993 to 1996 and defensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004. lockouts”.

Romeo Crennel was a terrific defensive mind who was part of 17 playoff teams, 13 division winners and five Super Bowl titles. The 74-year-old will definitely be missed in the NFL.