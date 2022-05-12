Romance worthy of a princess! The complete chronology of the relationship between Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Royal romance. Princess Beatrice found her prince in the person of businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, as the couple fell deeply in love with each other after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

“Since then, every second of every day has been full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. You are the kindest, sweetest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you, my dear, for every second,” the Italian native wrote on Instagram in July 2021, a year after they got married in a secret ceremony.

News of the royal family’s new relationship came two years after she broke up with Uber CEO Dave Clark after 10 years of dating.

“It was a mutual decision, and there was nothing special that would lead to consequences. This is an opportunity for them to reflect, learn and grow,” a source told us in August 2016. “Maybe they’ll get back together. They called it a breakup, not a breakup. They care deeply about each other.”

Before Princess Beatrice, Mozzi was engaged to Dana Huang. The couple have a son together, Christopher Wolf, also known as Wolfie, and the sovereign talked about becoming his stepmother and establishing a relationship with the tycoon’s son.

“This year I had the great honor of becoming a stepmother, and I had a great time remembering some of my favorite bedtime stories,” she wrote in the Evening Standard at the time. “Reading stories over the past year has been the best form of adventure in the safety of our own homes. …Helping him tell stories is a great journey that inspires imagination, creativity, independence and a sense of humor.”

The princess became a mother herself in September 2021, when she and Mozzi gave birth to their first child together. “Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us,” the Italian native wrote on Instagram a month after the birth of his daughter. “[I] feel so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie.”

He concluded: “These are days that I never want to forget. This week a friend told me the sweetest saying… that with every child you grow a completely new heart.”

The royal family’s Instagram account also shared the good news in October 2021, adding that “Wolfie is Sienna’s best big brother.”

Keep scrolling to relive the relationship of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi:

September 2018

According to the Daily Mail, the couple started dating around September 2018 after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

November 2018

Two months later, we confirmed the affair.

September 2019

A year after they started dating, Beatrice and Mozzi announced their engagement. “We are very excited to share the news of our recent engagement,” the couple said in a statement. “We are both so excited to be starting this life adventure together and can’t wait to get married. We have so many common interests and values, and we know that this will serve us greatly in the coming years, full of love and happiness.”

Beatrice’s sister, Princess Eugenie, shared her excitement for the couple via Instagram shortly after they announced the news. “Bibea— wow! I’m so happy for you, my dear big sister and dear Edo. It was a long time ago, and you two are destined to be,” she wrote.

March 2020

The couple, who planned to get married in May 2020, announced that they had decided to change their arrangements amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are looking forward to the wedding, but are equally aware of the need to avoid any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the Us in March 2020. with the advice of the UK and other governments, the couple is reviewing their plans for May 29.”

“They are particularly attentive to the government’s advice regarding both the well—being of elderly family members and large gatherings of people,” the statement said. “Therefore, the planned reception in the gardens of Buckingham Palace will not take place. The couple will carefully consider the government’s recommendations before deciding whether a private marriage can take place in a small group of family and friends.”

July 2020

Beatrice and Mozzi tied the knot at a “private wedding ceremony” at the Great Windsor Park in Berkshire, England, in July 2020. Only 20 guests attended, including the bride’s parents, Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack. Brooksbank, Mozzie’s parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. The bride “was wearing a vintage Norman Hartnell dress and a tiara with a diamond fringe of Queen Mary, which belonged to Her Majesty the Queen.