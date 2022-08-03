Romance in The Witcher 4 should be more like The Witcher 3 than Cyberpunk 2077

Romance can be a popular feature of games, especially narrative-based role-playing games where players can create meaningful and lasting relationships with characters that help shape the game’s plot. Sometimes romance options can be silly, fleeting, or rather inconsequential, but they can also be fun. Sometimes games can be very, very wrong, and they become infamous examples of awkward courtship and unpleasant encounters, like with the titular blue-haired hero and Princess Eliza in Sonic the Hedgehog. But sometimes, as in the previous part of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, games can do it right.

The third main part of The Witcher became a hit for several reasons, and one of them was related to the brilliant writing. This smoothly turned into a romantic relationship that players could maintain throughout the game, and The Witcher 3 novels quickly became widely known as the gold standard among role-playing games. Fans hope that the next Witcher game is in development, and the developer will look for inspiration in Witcher 3 when it comes to romance options, rather than other games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Romantic Variants of Cyberpunk 2077

In the crime-ridden and neon-lit streets of Night City, human communication is incredibly important. Nevertheless, the most important relationship that a player has in Cyberpunk 2077, perhaps, is a short—lived, but no less touching friendship with Jackie and a stormy relationship with Johnny Silverhand. Players, of course, can choose a novel with several characters, such as the fan-favorite Braindance technician Judy Alvarez, the nomadic Panam Palmer and former NCPD detective River Ward. However, not many of these relationships matter that much or screen time.

For the most part, the Cyberpunk 2077 novels seem like enjoyable entertainment, rather than an integral part of V’s story or character development. They integrate into the main narrative to some extent and can play a role in the finale depending on the player’s choice, but the overall plot of Cyberpunk 2077 will not be too different if they are removed from the equation. Players can also engage in more casual hookups, and while the romance options in Cyberpunk 2077 aren’t necessarily bad, they’re definitely not the best example of what’s out there.

Why the Next Game Should Use The Witcher 3 for Inspiration

One example of a game in which romance is really present is The Witcher 3. In general, the narrative and characteristics of the game are on top, and this helps to revive romantic relationships in many ways, especially with Triss and Yennefer. The last main game in the Witcher franchise as a whole provides a great blueprint for its successor, but one of the features that the next game should take into account as it moves into a new saga is the romantic relationship that Geralt may have.

Although they had their ups and downs, their emotional and sometimes awkward moments, they were always well written and perfectly integrated into the plot. Unlike other games, such as Cyberpunk 2077, romantic relationships didn’t seem to be tied up just to give gamers the opportunity to meet non—player characters – they had narrative weight and emotional significance. Even the casual fun that players could pursue was true to character and presented interesting entanglements for the stoic Geralt, but the true brilliance of The Witcher 3 romance was the choice between Triss and Yennefer.

Because of the history of these characters and the knowledge that players can bring to the game, both women were already familiar with both gamers and Geralt. Meeting with his former lovers again made their place in the plot much more layered, and a possible romantic reunion even more significant. By contrast, Cyberpunk 2077’s relationship seemed largely superficial, even if gamers liked characters like Judy and Panam. The next part of The Witcher would be much better off following in the footsteps of its predecessor rather than looking for inspiration in Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to how it handles its novels.

A new Witcher game is currently being developed.