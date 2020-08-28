Roman themed video released for eFootball PES 2021!

Konami, the producer of the PES series, one of the popular football games, announced that this year they will add something above the existing one instead of creating a new game from scratch. So eFootball PES 2021 will not be a new game, it will be an improved and updated version of efootball PES 2020. Konami shared a video in which he announced his partnership with AS Roma for the new game.

AS Roma focused video released for eFootball PES 2021!

In the published video, you can compare the real situations of the players in the AS Roma team and the models modeled for the game. In addition to all these, it is certain that the legends of the AS Roma team such as Francesco Totti, Marcos Evangelista de Morais Cafu will also take part in the game. September 15, 2020 is pointed out so that we can see the newest version of the game.

You can watch the new in-game video of eFootball PES 2021 below. Have a good time …

What do you think about PES 2021? Are you excited for the game that Konami will release next year, not paying too much attention to the transition to the game that will be released this year? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



