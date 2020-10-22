Roman Reigns will give one last warning on SmackDown

WWE has announced, through a press release published on its official website, that Roman Reigns will give one last speech on the weekly episode of Friday Night SmackDown before defending the WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell, an event that will be held will be held this Sunday and will be broadcast live through WWE Network.

“The long-running family rivalry between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso only escalated when Uso refused to acknowledge his cousin as The Tribal Chief. And now, after a fierce altercation between them last week at the premiere of The SmackDown season, The Big Dog will reveal the consequences of what he promised to be the most important thing in WWE history, “WWE wrote in the press release. “What will Reigns have to say before his fight for the Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell ‘I Quit’ this Sunday on WWE Network? Will his revelation bring Uso closer to bending the knee to his Tribal Chief?”

The company announced last Monday that on SmackDown we will also have the signature to make the fight between Bayley and Sasha Banks official for the Blue Brand Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell. Last week, that meeting occurred, but Bayley left without signing the agreement. It is expected that this week it will.

