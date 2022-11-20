Roma General Manager Tiago Pinto Denies Connection With Cristiano Ronaldo

Roma general manager Thiago Pinto has denied reports that Cristiano Ronaldo may reunite with Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital after the striker’s relationship with Manchester United broke down.

Ronaldo gave an explosive interview in which he criticized his club, his teammates and his manager.

He even said that he “does not respect” Eric ten Haga, and his numerous attacks led to the fact that the “red devils” are exploring the possibility of terminating the contract with the forward.

This will leave Ronaldo with the option to sign with another club for free during the January window.

But Pinto reacted with irritation to Gazzeta’s question about this during the Thinking Football summit.

“One of the things that annoys me a little bit in Italy is that we always talk about the transfer market. We talk every day. We are better off in Portugal because we only talk when the transfer market opens, but the truth is that Cristiano was never possible.

“These rumors have never had any basis, but in Italy we talk about three different players every day, maybe it’s okay to approach each other because we are Portuguese and he is Portuguese, but this, I repeat, has never had any basis. ”

In the summer, a number of Champions League clubs publicly distanced themselves from the prospect of signing Ronaldo.

But it seems that now the queue to condemn any possibility is also being filled with Europa League clubs, and Roma clearly shows no interest in the 37-year-old footballer.

Ronaldo’s antics this season could not fail to appeal to potential suitors, as few managers are likely to relish the prospect of welcoming a player who is so willing to point the finger at everyone but himself when their own performances don’t match their egos.

Directors and chairmen have already cited Ronaldo’s gigantic salary as a stumbling block, but if Ronaldo were still performing at the exceptional level he could maintain a decade ago, these excuses simply wouldn’t be used.

Unfortunately for Ronaldo, he may find that the bridges he has burned over the past few months extend beyond Old Trafford.