Rolls-Royce tests aircraft turbine with 100% renewable fuel

Even if the price of oil has plummeted due to the covid-19 pandemic coupled with interest in the use of biofuels, a radical shift in supply to the airline industry should begin as early as 2021: Rolls-Royce is using 100% sustainable fuel in tests with their aircraft engines.

Since 2011, the so-called Sustainable Aviation Fuel (sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF) has been mixed with kerosene by up to 50%. Rolls-Royce’s proposal is to use pure SAF, generating a reduction of more than 75% in carbon dioxide emissions.

According to Rolls-Royce’s chief technology officer, Paul Stein, “aviation will need 500 million tonnes of SAF per year by 2050, so its production needs to grow.”

The biofuel that the British company is using in Trent 1000 engines, developed especially for it by the American company World Energy, is marketed by Shell Aviation. Rolls-Royce tests will take place later this year in Derby, UK.

Only 12%

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has been holding public hearings to regulate the use of the so-called “green diesel”, a new fuel whose production is being tested by Petrobras at a refinery in Paraná.

It is based on vegetables such as soy and other inputs, such as frying oil and animal fat. In fact, there are two fuels generated in the production of green diesel: Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) and H-BIO, whose patent belongs to Petrobras. While HVO is considered by the ANP to be a green (or renewable) diesel, H-BIO has more than 90% of material of fossil origin.

However, HVO is not going to replace ordinary diesel, but to be added to it, within the mandatory percentage of 12% of renewable content today (this value should increase to 15% by 2023). Its formulation, however, allows it to also be used pure by vehicles in circulation today.



