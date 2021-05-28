Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: The World’s Most Expensive Car

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which took the title from Bugatti La Voiture Noir, the world’s most expensive car introduced in Geneva in 2019, was introduced! British luxury vehicle manufacturer Rolls-Royce introduced the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail model worth £ 20 million. In addition to its automobile features, it became the most expensive automobile in the world with its price.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail introduced

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the vehicle specially designed for its owner, surpasses the Bugatti La Voiture Noir model, which was sold at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019, and became the most expensive car in the world.

The new Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which we can define as a 5.8-meter-long convertible coupe car, has the same architectural features as the Phantom. The 6.75-liter twin V12 engine adds power to the driver with 563 horsepower.

The pre-production engineering of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, which will be produced only 3 units in the world, was completed in more than 1 year by 20 people alone. It was also stated that the design was inspired by the J-Series yachts of the early 20th century and the original “Boat Tail” Rolls-Royce of the 1920s and 30s.

Apart from the technical details, the most striking point of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the rear part. At the rear of the vehicle is a dining set, rotating cocktail tables, chairs, and even a self-opening parasol. Rolls-Royce did not disclose the name of the owners of the vehicle, which was produced as a special design.