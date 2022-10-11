Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones will make his own documentary In The Blood.

“I hope the film will inspire young people to pick up a tool”

Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones has received his own documentary — you can watch the trailer for it below.

A new film titled “Darryl Jones: In the Blood” will tell about the life and career of a musician, as well as about issues such as race, politics and growing up in the south side of Chicago.

The documentary starred Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, as well as the late Charlie Watts in one of his last recorded interviews.

“You really have to get along with everyone in a band,” Watts says in the film. “And Darryl is one of those people who is very easy to work with and very nice to be around.”

“He’s one of the best bass players in the world,” adds Keith Richards. “He played with Miles Davis for five years, and that’s a pretty big resume, you know?”

At the age of 21, Jones performed with the iconic jazz musician Miles Davis. He later played with Herbie Hancock, Sting, Peter Gabriel and Madonna before becoming The Rolling Stones’ bassist after Bill Wyman’s retirement in 1993.

During a Q&A on the film in Santa Monica, director Eric Hamburg said, “It’s not easy to replace someone who is a founding member of a band like The Stones. And yet Darryl was able to do it. I do not know if they would have been able to exist for the last 30 years if Darryl Jones had not played with them.”

“I hope this doesn’t sound too arrogant, but I’ve never felt like a rookie with these guys,” Jones said. “When I played with them for the first time, I thought to myself, ‘I really enjoyed it, and if they felt as good as I did, I’ll hear from them again,’ and I did. ”

Hamburg further added: “I hope that the film will inspire young people to pick up an instrument, play and write music.

“Darryl doesn’t fit the rock star cliche. He’s not arrogant. He’s not on a big ego trip. He’s very humble. This is a film about a very inspiring person.”

In August, Keith Richards expressed hope that The Rolling Stones would record new material later this year.