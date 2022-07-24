Rolling Loud football player Antonio Brown’s Festival Rap Went Viral After His Retirement from the NFL

I’m changing my cleats for a microphone! Nearly seven months after Antonio Brown’s departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went viral, he has scheduled his next gig.

The 34-year-old footballer was spotted during a performance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Friday, July 22. “Love, love,” he signed the Instagram footage from his concert. Brown was wearing an orange jumpsuit when he performed his new single “Put That S—t On” from his album Paradigm.

The Florida native’s unexpected Rolling Loud performance made him the first athlete to perform at the festival, which also featured sets by artists such as Kid Cudi and Kanye West.

“AB was in the conversation about being the best in the world at something, earned millions and now performed at a major festival. He LIVED,” a social network user tweeted at the time.

Another noted: “This is probably one of the best songs an athlete has ever released. Just to be clear, I only compare with other athletes.”

The wide receiver previously made headlines in January after he abruptly took off his jersey and left the field in the middle of the Bucks’ game against the New York Jets.

“He’s not a Buk anymore,” Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game, which was won by the Florida team. “This is the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys who were there and won the game.”

A few days later, the “Dancing with the Stars” graduate noted in a long statement that he was fired from the team due to an ankle injury, saying that he had to play despite the pain. (The Bucs have since denied his accusations.)

“First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the Bucks, the fans and teammates. The Bucks helped me get back to productive football after I had difficulties that could have ended my career. We worked together to solve these difficulties, and I will always appreciate it. Being part of a Super Bowl champion team and then a contender is a dream come true,” Brown said in a statement on social media. “I make mistakes. I am working on myself, and there is a positive influence around me. But what I don’t do is avoid a tough game on the field. No one can accuse me of not giving my all in every game.”

Antonio Brown Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

He continued: “I didn’t leave. I was cut. I didn’t leave my brothers. I was thrown out. Being sacked on the sideline due to a painful injury was bad enough. Then their “promotion” followed. The coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. This is 100% inaccurate. Not only did he know that I had missed several games due to injury, we exchanged messages with him a few days before the game, where he clearly acknowledged my injury.”