RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 is free at the Epic Games Store

Last week, the Epic Games Store announced the free games that would be available on its platform, such as Watch Dogs 2 and Football Manager 2020. And today (24), it is now available to download RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition!

To download the title for free, follow these steps:

Create an Epic Store account;

Select the option RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, click on “Get” and then on “Place order”;

Log in with the same account used to redeem the game;

Go to your library and start installing the game;

The game is now ready to start.

Finally, remember: the free download must be made until October 1st.



