Players will be able to permanently add this theme park simulator, in which we can manage all aspects of the business.

Big week for Epic Games. The North American company has just relaunched Rocket League, a multiplatform project that became part of the company when they took over Psyonix, the development studio. Along with Fortnite, it is one of the most interesting free-to-play products on the market, a market that they also participate in as software vendors. Epic Games Store gives away video games every week, and like every Thursday, it’s time for rotation: Watch Dogs 2, Football Manager 2020 and Stick it to the Man give way to the next confirmed free title, nothing more and nothing less than RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition. Also, it has already been confirmed that the next free game will be Pikuniku.

If you are into amusement parks, you cannot miss Roller Coaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, a title that allows you to build the park of your dreams. However, dreams have to be managed with head, which means that players will have to take charge of the administration at all levels. That includes not only creating attractive attractions for visitors, but also managing finances and hiring the staff who will be in charge of the park when it opens its doors. On the other hand, setting up shops and other services will be essential for customers to leave with a positive feeling.

However, in sandbox mode you will not need to worry about money, so it will be enough to satisfy the needs of the customers to move the park forward and start your way to success. Will you be able to do it or will you go bankrupt? All up to you



