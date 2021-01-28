Roller Champions presents its closed beta: dates

Ubisoft’s multiplayer title will allow testing its servers in the coming weeks on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. All the details.

Ubisoft has confirmed the celebration of a closed beta of Roller Champions for this coming month of February. The company, in its intention to expand its range of works in the F2P multiplayer world, will allow to test its new bet on skates with a closed beta for PS4, Xbox One and PC. After the alpha, it is time to learn more about the game in a phase close to its final version.

Roller Champions: beta date and how to register on time

One of the peculiarities of this closed beta of Roller Champions is that it is exclusive for Europe. Only the old continent can access the registration and participation of this free playable trial version; presumably for reasons related to online servers. It will be held from February 17 at 18:00 (CET) until next March 1 at 22:00 (CET).

Likewise, it should be noted that the pairings will be crossed between platforms (cross-play), while the progress will not be carried over to the final version, whose release date in the confirmed systems is yet to be determined. What we will get if we participate in the Roller Champions beta are rewards, so if we play we will have an exclusive incentive in the full version.

To sign up for the Roller Champions closed beta for Europe, just click on this link, choose the platform where you want to play and follow the steps. If you have already registered, from that same portal you can check the status of your attempt to participate or redeem a code, if you have one.

Countries participating in this beta: Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Remarkable news in the new beta of Roller Champions: possibility to create our champion; new game modes such as qualifying, custom or skate park matches; improved gameplay to make the experience more fun, competitive and balanced; and new sponsors with their own commissions.

Roller Champions will be a free to play competitive multiplayer free video game. Its release date is not confirmed, but it will be coming soon to PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.