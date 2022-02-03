Roland Emmerich (Moonfall) Charges Against Marvel, DC And Star Wars: “They Are Ruining The Cinema”

Roland Emmerich: The well-known director of blockbusters like Independence Day or Godzilla attacks the superhero genre and the great sagas of the film industry. Roland Emmerich, the well-known filmmaker author of authentic blockbusters such as Independence Day, Godzilla, The Day After Tomorrow or 2012, among many others, and who will premiere Moonfall on February 4, his new science fiction film in which the Moon threatens the Earth, has charged harshly against Marvel, DC and Star Wars, ensuring that their lack of originality “is ruining the film industry.” He has acknowledged this in a recent interview with the medium Den of Geek, adding that he is not a fan of superheroes.

Independence Day director criticizes superheroes

“Marvel, DC and Star Wars have taken over everything. They are ruining our industry a bit, because no one does original things anymore, ”says the director when asked about his opinion on the current great sagas of cinema. In this sense, it is curious that he mentions the saga created by George Lucas when he long ago recognized that it was one of the reasons why he became a film director. In addition, he has not missed the opportunity to praise the most daring works like those of Christopher Nolan.

“He is a master at it. He can make movies about whatever he wants. It’s more difficult for me, but I still have enough of a name, especially if it’s a catastrophe movie or includes some kind of catastrophe”, comments the filmmaker about Nolan’s work and about his own career. Finally, he has not hesitated to directly criticize the superhero genre, adding that comics were not very popular in his childhood.

“We had Tintin comics, but they were very childish and we didn’t have superheroes. That’s why in the beginning, superheroes didn’t work in Germany. They needed 10 or 15 years of movies to get to the same level as the rest of the world. But I have never been interested in that type of film in the slightest”, concludes the director.