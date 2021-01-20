Roku TV wins app to Petra Belas Artes to LA CARTE

Roku TV, which recently announced that it was the operating system for Smart TVs most used in Canada and the United States in the course of 2020, has just received another content option for its users: Petra Belas Artes’ streaming application, a of the most traditional cinemas in the city of São Paulo.

À LA CARTE, an app for broadcasting cinema films, has just been made available for the Roku TV platform and those who have devices with the operating system can now access the streaming service.

It is an honor for Roku to be the first OTT platform to offer Petra Belas Artes À LA CARTE, a streaming channel from a 100% Brazilian company, with high quality content, mainly for cult cinema fans. With the Petra Belas Artes À LA CARTE app, Roku users will be able to enjoy great titles from Brazilian and international cinema.

The Petra Belas Artes à LA CARTE catalog has a special curated program and a catalog with more than 300 titles. In addition, at least four new films are added to the service every week.

In the À LA CARTE app, the user can find his films divided into several unique categories, such as “incredible cults”, “wonderful women”, “hahaha“, “to bite your nails”, “what every movie buff needs to see before to die ”,“ new on the menu ”, among others.

To start enjoying the streaming content of the Petra Belas Artes cinema, subscribers can access the Roku Channel Store, available on the devices’ home screen and search for the app dedicated to À LA CARTE. The streaming subscription can be made directly from the Roku TV platform for a monthly fee of R $ 11.99 and entitles you to two screens for simultaneous viewing. In addition, the “super launches” section allows the rental of some titles for a period of up to 72 hours.

In Brazil, Roku TV will be available on some of Philco’s next smart TV models and also on the Roku Express gadget, which hit the Brazilian market in September last year.