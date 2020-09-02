Roku Express, Chromecast’s new rival to make smart TVs

Roku Express is the new alternative to transform your TV into smart in Brazil. The dongle arrives to compete directly with Google’s Chromecast 3, and brings as a differential the presence of a complete operating system and a remote control. This way, the user can access the main streaming apps, such as Netflix, Globoplay, YouTube, among others, directly through the accessory, without having to have the phone in hand.

This is the second launch of Roku in Brazil, which was also behind AOC Roku TV, launched in January 2020. Roku Express will hit Brazilian stores in the coming weeks with a suggested price of R $ 349.90 – competitive value compared to main rival in the market.

The Roku Express has a design that must go unnoticed, being connected to the TV via HDMI and USB cable, which powers the accessory – following a pattern found in its main competitors. The differential compared to the main rival in the market is due to the remote control, which brings a simple look and without many surprises, which should be interesting for new streaming users. But it is worth remembering that Fire TV Stick, from Amazon, and the recently launched in Brazil Mi TV Stick, from Xiaomi, also come with an accessory of the type.



