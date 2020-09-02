Roku Express arrives in Brazil for $ 349.90

This Wednesday (2), Roku announced the launch of its Roku Express streaming device in Brazil. The Chromecast competitor arrives in the country for R $ 349.90 with national manufacture, held in Manaus.

With the proposal of transforming ordinary TVs into smart TVs, the set-top box connects to the devices through an HDMI input and has a simple and intuitive interface. A remote control with shortcut buttons for the most popular services is also included with the device.

There are more than 100 thousand films and TV programs available on 5,000 free and paid channels. Netflix, Globoplay, HBO GO, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV +, Telecine and Vix are some of the streaming services available. Apps like Spotify, PlayKids, BabyFirst and LooLoo Kids are also listed on Roku.

The date of arrival of the product in Brazilian stores has not yet been announced, but it should happen in the coming weeks.

Novelty can please

Roku is a pioneer in streaming for TV, and Express is its best-selling product worldwide. In January 2020, the company announced its arrival in Brazil, but the insertion in the national market happened in a different way than everyone expected: through a partnership with AOC.

Instead of launching the famous box that connects to a TV, the platform has already been built into two smart TVs. According to the company, the strategy of entering the Brazilian market with a TV served to show the consumer the Roku brand.

The TV market in Brazil is already mature, which allowed greater retail penetration to prepare the ground for the arrival of Roku Express.



