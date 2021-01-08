Roku buys Quibi catalog for less than $ 100 million

Roku has announced the acquisition of the rights to the catalog of the defunct streaming service Quibi. According to an article published in The Wall Street Journal on Friday (8), the deal cost less than $ 100 million.

The 75 more productions from the old platform will be broadcast during the programming of the Roku Channel, the company’s own application. Despite free access to content, there will be advertisements during the exhibitions.

Still according to the Wall Street Journal, Quibi’s attractions are expected to debut on the Roku Channel in the coming months. In addition to the content previously released on the streaming service, new programs will also be added to the new platform.

Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku, spoke about the recent acquisition in a press release. For him, the agreement marks a “rare opportunity to acquire an attractive and original programming with some of the biggest names in entertainment”.

“We are excited to welcome the incredible studios and talented individuals who have brought these stories to life and will display their content to our tens of millions of users,” comments the executive.

About Quibi

Launched in April 2020 in the United States and Canada, Quibi had the proposal to be an exclusive streaming service for mobile devices. The program was focused on short content to be watched, for example, on public transport.

However, with people at home due to the covid-19 pandemic, the platform has been overshadowed by major competitors such as Netflix, Disney + and YouTube. Thus, it ended its activities in October 2020 – less than a year after its debut.

Currently, the Roku Channel is available on smarts TVs and branded gadgets, as well as has mobile apps. The service currently has more than 50 million active accounts and an audience of about 60 million people in the United States.