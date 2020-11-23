Roku announces $ 100 discount on Roku Express

Roku recently arrived in Brazil and announced a promotion for Black Friday in the country: the Roku Express streaming device will be sold with a R $ 100 discount for a limited time.

Launched in September in Brazil, Roku Express came to our market costing R $ 349, 90, but can be purchased for the suggested price of R $ 249 during the promotion. The special value starts to take effect today (23) at retailers partnering with the brand, which are listed on the product’s website, and is already available at the manufacturer’s official store on Amazon.

Roku has not revealed how long the promotion will be available. However, as the early discount is linked to Black Friday, possibly the promotional price will last until the end of the commercial date, which takes place this Friday, November 27 – follow TecMundo’s coverage.

Chromecast competitor

Roku Express is a direct competitor to Google Chromecast and aims to bring smart features to older TVs. The product has a base bringing HDMI and USB connection, with cables included in the box, and streaming in Full HD.

A differential of Roku Express is the presence of a remote control in the box. The accessory has a simplified design and comes with buttons for immediate access to streaming platforms.

The product also has its own Roku operating system, which provides support for the main entertainment platforms in the market. In addition to services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +, the company also covers local video platforms, such as Globoplay.



