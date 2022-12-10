Roger Waters Releases New EP “The Lockdown Sessions”

Roger Waters has shared a new EP called “The Lockdown Sessions”, which features remakes of some of his most popular hits.
In a collection of six tracks, Waters records new versions of songs during his solo career and time with Pink Floyd, mostly recorded at home during the quarantine of 2020 and 2021. It includes the 2022 version of “Comfortably Numb”, which was published last. month.
In a statement about the new collection, Waters said, “Our Us and Them tour lasted three years. At every concert, we encored after the main show ended with “Comfortably Numb”… the encore was always “Mother”… I can’t remember why I decided to start making other songs? Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour… I started thinking, “This could make an interesting album, all these encores… The Encores». “Yeah, sounds good!”
“Then… I’m in England, performing in honor of Ginger Baker on Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and… next Saturday I’m marching from the Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to give a speech in support of Julian Assange when, damn it, Covid… Hmmm! For me, it was Friday, March 13, 2020. Quarantine! So much for the Encores project. Until…”
He added, “We added ‘C. Numb’ at the end of the compilation as a fitting exclamation mark to close this circle of love.”
Listen to the “Lock Sessions” below.
“Comfortably Numb 2022”, described as a “darker” version of the 1980 track, was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s “This Is Not A Drill” tour.
The reworked song includes Joey Waronker (Atoms For Peace, Ultraista), Nigel Godrich (Radiohead producer, also in Ultraista), as well as touring musicians and artists Jonathan Wilson, Gus Seiffert, Dave Kilminster, John Karin, Shanai Johnson and Amanda. Belair.
The former Pink Floyd co-vocalist and bassist will continue his farewell tour next year. He recently shared the dates of a tour of Europe and the UK for 2023. All remaining UK concert tickets are available here.
Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour dates 2023:
MARCH 2023
17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
18 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St Jordi
23 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink
24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink
27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
31 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
APRIL 2023
01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor
12 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor
15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
21 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
23 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome
25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
29 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
MAY 2023
03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
04 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
07 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
12 – Lille, FR @ Studio Pierre Mauroy
14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena
24 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
31 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
JUNE 2023
02 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
06 – London, UK @ The O2
07 – London, UK @ The O2
10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena