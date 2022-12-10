Roger Waters Releases New EP “The Lockdown Sessions”

Roger Waters has shared a new EP called “The Lockdown Sessions”, which features remakes of some of his most popular hits.

In a collection of six tracks, Waters records new versions of songs during his solo career and time with Pink Floyd, mostly recorded at home during the quarantine of 2020 and 2021. It includes the 2022 version of “Comfortably Numb”, which was published last. month.

In a statement about the new collection, Waters said, “Our Us and Them tour lasted three years. At every concert, we encored after the main show ended with “Comfortably Numb”… the encore was always “Mother”… I can’t remember why I decided to start making other songs? Anyway, at some point after the end of the tour… I started thinking, “This could make an interesting album, all these encores… The Encores». “Yeah, sounds good!”

“Then… I’m in England, performing in honor of Ginger Baker on Tuesday night at the Hammersmith Odeon with Eric Clapton and… next Saturday I’m marching from the Australian Embassy to Parliament Square to give a speech in support of Julian Assange when, damn it, Covid… Hmmm! For me, it was Friday, March 13, 2020. Quarantine! So much for the Encores project. Until…”

He added, “We added ‘C. Numb’ at the end of the compilation as a fitting exclamation mark to close this circle of love.”

Listen to the “Lock Sessions” below.

“Comfortably Numb 2022”, described as a “darker” version of the 1980 track, was recorded during the recent North American leg of the former Pink Floyd band member’s “This Is Not A Drill” tour.

The reworked song includes Joey Waronker (Atoms For Peace, Ultraista), Nigel Godrich (Radiohead producer, also in Ultraista), as well as touring musicians and artists Jonathan Wilson, Gus Seiffert, Dave Kilminster, John Karin, Shanai Johnson and Amanda. Belair.

The former Pink Floyd co-vocalist and bassist will continue his farewell tour next year. He recently shared the dates of a tour of Europe and the UK for 2023. All remaining UK concert tickets are available here.

Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour dates 2023:

MARCH 2023

17 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

18 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

21 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau St Jordi

23 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

24 – Madrid, ES @ Wizink

27 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

28 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

31 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

APRIL 2023

01 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor

12 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor

15 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

21 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

23 – Budapest, HU @ MVM Dome

25 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

28 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

29 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

MAY 2023

03 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

04 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

07 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

09 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

12 – Lille, FR @ Studio Pierre Mauroy

14 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

17 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena

24 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

28 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

31 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

JUNE 2023

02 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

06 – London, UK @ The O2

07 – London, UK @ The O2

10 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena