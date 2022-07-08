Roger Goodell spoke about the future of the Sunday ticket

The NFL’s deal with DirecTV on the NFL Sunday ticket will expire soon and will not be renewed. But NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had important information about the future of the service.

In an interview with CNBC, Goodell made it clear that the rights to the Sunday NFL ticket will most likely go to the streaming service. He also announced that the current deal will end immediately after the 2022 NFL season.

“I definitely believe we will move to a streaming service,” Goodell said.

This move was the result of lucrative offers from companies such as Amazon, Apple and Disney — the three largest companies in the world. All three have their own streaming services and have been getting deeper and deeper into sports broadcasts over the past few years.

DirecTV has owned the rights to the NFL Sunday ticket for decades. Some of their commercials promoting the product are iconic.

But there are also more profitable options — and previous agreements guarantee that the cost will not decrease.

A big problem will be for people who do not have access to fast Internet. If a streaming service is the only way to watch, it will be difficult to enjoy games without sufficient internet speed.

We are on the verge of major changes in the way the NFL operates at the broadcast level.